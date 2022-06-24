InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

NYSE ETN opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.