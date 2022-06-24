InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.7% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

MDY opened at $411.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.84.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

