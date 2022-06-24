InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.71 and its 200 day moving average is $256.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

