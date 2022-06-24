InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $132,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

