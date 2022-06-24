InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $330,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.