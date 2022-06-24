InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,058,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

