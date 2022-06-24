InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $544,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $284.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

