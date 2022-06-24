InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $706,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,282 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3,431.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 73,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,522,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $358,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

