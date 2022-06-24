InTrack Investment Management Inc Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $2,626,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $3,209,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

