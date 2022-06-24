InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,481 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.