InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Shares of A stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.