InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 160 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after buying an additional 257,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,577,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

