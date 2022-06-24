InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 202 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

SYK opened at $200.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.31. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

