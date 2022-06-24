InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 3,285 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

