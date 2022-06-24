InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 4,025 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Plug Power by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Plug Power by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.68.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

