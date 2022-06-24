InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 466 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp increased its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

