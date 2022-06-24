InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 558 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Target by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

