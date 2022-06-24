InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 889 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.78.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

