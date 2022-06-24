InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fortive by 33.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Fortive by 69.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 257,468 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 17.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.27.

NYSE FTV opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

