InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

