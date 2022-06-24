InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $255.18 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.11. The company has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

