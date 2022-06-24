Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
