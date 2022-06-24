Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Shares of ISRG opened at $204.50 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.67.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

