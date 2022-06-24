Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

