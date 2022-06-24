Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) is Banta Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Banta Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 164,064 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,825,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 101,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 92,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 84,810 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $24.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.