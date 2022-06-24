Investors Research Corp Acquires 71 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average is $362.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

