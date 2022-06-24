Investors Research Corp Purchases 325 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 244.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after buying an additional 158,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $224.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

