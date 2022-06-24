Investors Research Corp Purchases 6,668 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

