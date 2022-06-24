Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.
Shares of INVH opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.
Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.