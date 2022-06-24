Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of INVH opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

