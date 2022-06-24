InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVIV opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.13% of InVivo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

