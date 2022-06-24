InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVIV opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.13% of InVivo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

