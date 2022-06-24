iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IPW opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million.

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

