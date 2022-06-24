Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $47.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $2,072,929 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

