Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $847,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iron Mountain by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,436,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.