IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
