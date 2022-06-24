IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

