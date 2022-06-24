iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $101.51 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

