iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 26.6% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

