iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 12.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $802,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $19,921,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $90.24 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85.

