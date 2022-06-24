iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

