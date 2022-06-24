iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 45,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 31,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

