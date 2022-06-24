iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.28

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.28 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 35414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 102,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 107,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

