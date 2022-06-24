iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $80.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

