Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director J. Patrick Galleher Buys 2,000 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J. Patrick Galleher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, J. Patrick Galleher acquired 5,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.