Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.04.

Shares of JACK opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $122.35.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

