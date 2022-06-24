Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AB Volvo (publ)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AB Volvo (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AB Volvo (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

