JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,880,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,078,706.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $2,965,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

Shares of JELD opened at $14.27 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

