JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 926,636 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 219,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

