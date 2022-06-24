JMP Securities Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,835.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,795.01 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,257.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

