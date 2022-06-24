JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 125.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $945.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,767.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,633,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 81,864 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

