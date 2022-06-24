JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.33 million, a PE ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.22. JOANN has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.04%.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JOANN by 18.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOAN. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

