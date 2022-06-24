JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,590

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($31.72) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.75) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,717.62.

NYSE:BHP opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

